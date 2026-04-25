CBS Star Shares Engagement — But Is Keeping His Fiancée’s Identity Private

Marcus Scribner has confirmed that he is engaged, but he has chosen to keep his fiancée’s identity out of the public eye.

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The 26-year-old actor, who stars in the CBS drama Boston Blue, shared the news during a March 12 appearance on Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

Scribner acknowledged the engagement after Shepherd questioned him about a past Instagram post that showed him holding hands with a woman wearing a diamond ring. The image, which appeared in a September 2025 photo carousel, sparked speculation among fans and fellow celebrities.

When asked directly on the show, Scribner confirmed the news. “Yes, you should be congratulating me,” he said. “I am engaged to be married sometime this year. We’re keeping it a little bit low key.”

Despite confirming the engagement, Scribner has not revealed his partner’s name or shared further identifying details. He has maintained a deliberate level of privacy around the relationship. Although he has discussed aspects of the upcoming wedding.

But Marcus Scribner Is More Than Happy To Talk Wedding Planning

The actor did, however, speak candidly about the challenges of wedding planning. He said that compiling a guest list has proven stressful, particularly when it comes to narrowing down invitations.

“I’m stressing about invites right now. I don’t know if anybody’s done a wedding before. I mean, has anybody ever been married? I’m not sure, but like cutting down the list and everything is stressing me,” he said.

“If you’re married, you’ve got to bring the spouse. We didn’t do children, but if you haven’t talked about that one, then she or he can’t come.”

Scribner currently stars as Jonah Silver on Boston Blue, a CBS series that continues to expand his television career. As he balances professional commitments with wedding preparations, he has firmly said that he plans to keep both the ceremony and his relationship largely private.

By confirming his engagement while withholding personal details, Scribner has drawn a clear boundary between his public persona and private life, a trend that’s becoming increasingly popular among celebrities.