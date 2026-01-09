cbs-and-netflix-reality-tv-star-announces-pregnancy

Looks like one reality TV star is trading champagne toasts for pregnancy cravings this year.

Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Squid Game The Challenge contestant Jessica Lynn “Figgy” Figueroa took to Instagram last week to reveal the big baby news.

“New year means new addition to our crew…” the reality TV personality captioned an adorable snapshot of herself, her husband Auston Dirks, and their dog, Cookie. In the pic, Figueroa is seen holding up ultrasound photos of her growing baby.

The Survivor alum also insisted her cute pooch was ready for diaper duty, adding, “Cookie is becoming a big brother!!!”

“Heart is full, overflowing with gratitude, and we are beyond thrilled for this next chapter!” she concluded.

Fans and Reality TV Stars Congratulate Lynn “Figgy” Figueroa on Her Big Pregnancy News

Of course, plenty of fans and fellow reality TV stars took to the comments to congratulate Figueroa on her upcoming bundle of joy.

“My 12 year old is watching your Survivor season. She is going to be so excited!” one fan wrote. “So excited for you two!!” a second fan echoed.

“I’m so happy!!!!! Congratulations, you guys, you are going to be incredible parents!!!!!” fellow Survivor star Adam Klein gushed. “Omg, congrats, sweet angel,” season 46 Survivor star Kenzie Petty added. “Y’all! Amazing news!” country singer Kelleigh Bannen chimed in.

The reality TV star tied the knot back in September 2024. Last fall, she took a trip down memory lane, posting a sweet tribute to celebrate one year of matrimonial bliss.

“Celebrating one year of marriage today with my honey,” she wrote alongside a wedding snap. In the photo, she donned a sleeveless white gown with a plunging neckline that certainly commanded attention. Meanwhile, hubby Dirks kept it classic in a tan suit as the duo posed against a picturesque forest backdrop.

Figueroa first graced our screens on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X. As a key member of the Triforce alliance, she was known for her steamy showmance with Taylor Stocker and her fiery clashes with Michaela Bradshaw. More recently, she traded the deserted island for a shot at a giant piggy bank on Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge.