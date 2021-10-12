Carrie-Anne Moss Net Worth: How The ‘Matrix’ Actress Cashes In

You may know Carrie-Anne Moss best from her breakout role as Trinity in The Matrix trilogy. However, she has also had quite an impressive career outside of The Matrix franchise with over 70 acting credits. Find out how The Matrix launched Moss’ career to the next level and what her net worth is now.

Moss’ Career Beginnings

In 1992, Moss got her start in acting in Spain on the series Dark Justice. After the show was picked up for a second season in Los Angeles, she made the move back to the States. Throughout the ’90s, Moss appeared on several television shows including Baywatch and Street Justice. Then, she guest-starred on the television series Due South, which landed her the Gemini Award for Best Guest Actress in a Drama. She also made several appearances in low-budget films like The Secret Life of Algernon and The Soft Kill.

She Got Her Big Break In ‘The Matrix’

(Warner Bros.)

Moss rose to extreme levels of fame when she was cast as Trinity in The Matrix alongside co-star Keanu Reeves. This film put Moss on the map and lead to several award nominations. She’s even credited her successful career to The Matrix.

“Before that film, I was nobody,” she told New York Daily News in 2007. “Each job I got, I was so excited. Each paycheck I got, I thought, wow, I’m getting paid to act. But The Matrix gave me so many opportunities.”

In 2003, she reunited with the original Matrix cast members for The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions, which were both widely successful. She also voiced her character in The Matrix video games. The franchise has made over $1.6 billion dollars collectively—so far.

The Matrix: Resurrections will be released in December 2021—the first Matrix film in 18 years. Considering how popular the first three movies were, we expect the new film to be successful at the box office as well.

Other Notable Performances

After her breakout role in The Matrix, Moss was noticed by Christopher Nolan and cast her in his directorial debut, Memento. The film was an unexpected box office hit, making $40 million. Moss even won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her incredible performance.

Moss went on to star in films like Red Planet, Chocolat, and Snow Cake—the latter earned her a Genie Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She also starred alongside Shia Labeouf in Disturbia, which was a major box office hit, grossing $118 million worldwide. Moss also has a strong history in television, having starred in Vegas, Tell Me a Story, and Netflix’s Jessica Jones.

Though Moss is astonishingly successful, she has been very open about her difficulty landing roles now that she is older—an unfortunate reality for many Hollywood actresses. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she said, “Literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me and I was talking to my manager about it. She was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s not that role (you’re reading for), it’s the grandmother.'”

Her Lifestyle Brand

Though Moss may be most known for her work on-screen, she also has other interests. In 2014, she launched her own lifestyle brand, Annapurna Living. According to their website, the brand aims to “guide women to their wisdom by giving them tools to empower and transform their lives.”

Carrie-Anne Moss’ Net Worth

Given all that she has accomplished, what is Carrie-Anne Moss’ net worth? Celebrity Net Worth estimates she is worth roughly $3 million.

She and her husband, actor Steven Roy, purchased a $3.4 million home in Pacific Palisades, CA. In 2014 they listed their home for $4,195,000 and received $300,000 over the asking price. In the early 2000s, the couple owned a large warehouse in Ojai, California with kitchen and bathroom facilities where they hosted friends for barbeques and sleepovers.

With her go-getter attitude and strong hustle, this Hollywood star has made a great life for herself and her family.