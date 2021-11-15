Carol Burnett Hires Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator

Britney Spears has shed light on the controversial practice of conservatorship. Her terrifying case brought eyes onto other stars facing a similar plight, like Amanda Bynes. One Celebrity, Carol Burnett is actually hiring one of Spears’ co-conservators to help run the life of one member of her family. Here’s what’s going on.

Drug Problems

Burnett’s daughter Erin Hamilton has struggled with addiction and substance abuse for years. Her struggles meant she was incapable of caring for her son Dylan. In August 2020, Burnett and her husband Brian Miller became temporary guardians of Dylan. Now, they’re hoping to make the arrangement permanent.

RadarOnline has obtained court documents from Burnett’s case. The legendary comedian explains that Hamilton is not fit to care for her son: “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time,” and has been placed on watch for suicide and drug use. Burnett argues that neither Montgomery nor Dylan’s father is capable of caring for Dylan because of drug use.

Paging Jodi Montgomery

To help look after Dylan, Burnett wants to hire Jodi Pais Montgomery. Montgomery was one of Spears’ co-conservators for years and has been advising on Dylan’s case since May. Montgomery eventually took Spears’ side against her father Jamie and argued he should be removed from Britney’s case.

The temporary guardianship of Dylan is scheduled to end on November 30, but a hearing will happen before then. Burnett is not seeking a conservatorship over Dylan or Hamilton but wants to become a permanent legal guardian. Only time will tell if she gets what she wants.

Guardian Stories Around

Believe it or not, guardianship stories are a tabloid trope. Anytime outlets want to foster drama between members, it will typically cite a legal guardianship fight. In 2019, New Idea claimed Maddox Jolie-Pitt wanted custody of his siblings. This never happened, and he and Jolie are still close.

Back in 2017, In Touch reported that Paris Jackson was attempting to win custody of her younger brother Bigi. This was made up too, and “Blanket” continued to grow up completely out of the spotlight. He only recently started talking to the press to promote environmentalist efforts. Guardianships aren’t exclusively a bad thing. If what Burnett is saying is true, then it sounds like she would be better off taking care of Dylan for the immediate future.