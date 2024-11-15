carmelo-anthony-says-stevie-wonder-once-told-him-he-loved-watching-him-play

Carmelo Anthony is adding yet another layer in the saga of whether or not the famously blind Steve Wonder can actually see.

In a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, featuring co-hosts The Kid Mero and Kazeem Famuyide along with guest Rudy Gay, the former New York Knick shared a memorable story about his first encounter with music legend Stevie Wonder.

As he begins recounting the tale, his co-hosts playfully tease him, anticipating the direction of the story. Nevertheless, Melo maintains his composure and continues to share the experience with determination.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers chatting during the first half of their game at Staples Center on December 29, 2011. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

During the 2011 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Stevie Wonder was granted access to the locker room, where he had the opportunity to meet the players.

“We in the [locker room], ‘Yo, Stevie Wonder wanna meet the players,'” Anthony recalled. “I come out, [Stevie] said, ‘I love watching you play!'”

Spike Lee and Stevie Wonder sit in the audience during the 2011 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Naturally, his co-hosts start to lose their composure. Meanwhile, Carmelo revealed that there’s another chapter to the saga. However, he decided not to share it, as it’s a story only Kobe Bryant can tell now that he is no longer with us.

Carmelo Anthony’s StoryAside, Stevie Wonder Seems to Have Fun with the Urban Legend That He Has Sight

That said, Wonder seems to be well aware of the ongoing jokes and urban legends surrounding his potential ability to see.

He even quipped to TMZ in 2017 that he would reveal the truth someday.

However, a guy as successful as Stevie Wonder probably has a lot of confidence to spare.

Of course, Wonder is undoubtedly one of the greatest musicians of all time. With millions of records sold and an impressive array of accolades—including 25 Grammys, the most earned by a male solo artist—his impact on music is undeniable. At 74, he is not only a member of the R&B Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014, further solidifying his legacy.