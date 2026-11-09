Cameron Diaz’s Comeback Continues as New Netflix Movie Revealed

After her years-long hiatus from acting, Cameron Diaz returned to film last year. And now, she has yet another film coming out.

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Diaz is set to star in a new Netflix comedy, Bad Day.

In the film, Diaz plays “frazzled” single mom Joy, who promises her daughter Katie that she won’t miss Katie’s soccer game.

However, as it always does, life has other plans for Joy.

“She wasn’t planning to have her car towed, slaughter a full tank of fish with a rogue TV at Pop Pop’s dialysis appointment, and then have to dodge a criminal charge of robbing a bank over $30,” the film’s description reads.

“And that’s not even half the chaos Joy endures on the craziest day of her life.”

In addition to Diaz, the film stars Emma Pearson, Mark Duplass, Ben Schwartz, Ed O’Neill, Danielle Brooks, John Higgins and Retta.

Jake Szymanski directs, and Laura Solon wrote the screenplay. She also acts as an executive producer along with Mark Moran.

Beau Bauman is also producing for Good One Productions, reuniting him with Diaz after the 2025 Netflix film Back in Action.

Back in Action, which served as Diaz’s return to acting, placed sixth on Netflix’s Most Popular list. It spent seven weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies list (English).

Bad Day will be released on Dec. 11.