brooke-hogan-reveals-what-led-to-her-going-no-contact-with-her-parents

Years after she cut ties with her parents, Linda and Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan opens up about what led to the family feud.

Brooke broke her silence about the family drama after Linda spoke about her strained relationship with her family. Linda pointed out that she was no longer in contact with Brooke and blamed the situation on Hulk, whom she divorced in 2009.

“Brooke doesn’t talk to us,” Linda stated while reflecting on the 15th anniversary of her leaving Hulk. “She got married, she didn’t tell us. She had a huge fight with [Hulk]. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too.”

“There was a recent video posted by my Mother that was concerning enough for people to send to me,” Brooke wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “That has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family. What little am I addressing does not scratch the surface of what I’ve dealt with my entire life.”

Brooke Hogan then stressed she has tried to avoid the spotlight to have “peace” in her life, as she navigates as a new mom of twins, Oliver and Molly, with her husband, Steve Olesky. “I have my own family now,” she noted. “And it’s affecting more than just me at this point.”

Continuing to speak about her no-contact relationship with Hulk and Linda, Brooke stated that it came down to “completely separate reasons.”

“No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad,” she pointed out. “And no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother.”

Brooke Hogan Reveals Troubling Difficulties From Childhood

While continuing to speak out about the situation, Brooke Hogan revealed some troubling difficulties she experienced during her childhood. She stated that the difficulties were not specific to either parent.

“What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person,” she noted. “I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical.”

Brooke then stated, “I was expected to and DID forgive massive blows to my career and personal life, nasty behavior, omissions of truth, blatant lies, and repetitive errors in hope of renewing previous family bonds.”

She also claimed she was used as a “pawn and buffer ” and treated as “downright stupid.”

“I so badly wanted to see good in them,” Brooke continued. “Protect, help, and start anew- just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition.”

Despite severing ties with her parents, Brooke said she still loves them. She noted that she has been to therapy and is “doing the work” to break “the chain.”

“Life is so precious,” she added. “I want so much to be able to enjoy what’s important… My children and my life, I have worked so hard to create and protect – and I hope everyone can give me the chance to do that without injecting any more poison into it.”