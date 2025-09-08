Broadway Star Force to Withdraw From Musical Production After Being Diagnosed With ‘Serious Case’ of Sepsis

Broadway star Billy Porter has been forced to withdraw from the musical production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club after he came down with a “serious case” of sepsis.

Videos by Suggest

Unfortunately, the diagnosis has also forced the musical production to close earlier than initially planned. In a statement on Sept. 7, the musical’s producers said the “painful decision” was made with a “heavy heart.”

The producers further explained that Porter, who was starring as the Emcee in the musical, was scheduled to remain in the role until Oct. 19. However, due to his health situation, he was forced to withdraw from the role.

“His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery,” the producers reassured. “But have advised him to maintain a restful schedule these next couple of weeks.”

Adam Speers, a producer for ATG Productions, then noted, “Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery, and I look forward to working with him again in the near future.”

Marty Lauter and David Merino will perform as Emcee for the final 2 weeks. Marisha Wallace, who joined the cast in July, will also remain with the show through closing.

The Broadway Star Opened Up About His ‘Cabaret’ Role Weeks Before His Sepsis Diagnosis

A little over a month before his sepsis diagnosis, Broadway star Billy Porter opened up about his Cabaret role.

“This show in particular, at this time in American history, it’s really important to me,” he told PEOPLE in July. “Art has the power to heal, art has the power to transform.”

He then said, “My art is my calling, my purpose, my ministry, my resistance, my activism, my hope, my joy, my love. It’s everything to me. And so to be able to express myself this way is such a gift and such a blessing.”

Porter said he previously auditioned for the 1998 revival of the musical, but was turned down.

“It is not lost on me that in the 60-year history of this piece, we are the first all-black leads,” he pointed out. “My mom used to always say, ‘God’s delay is not denial.’ I made a commitment decades ago that my art would be my ministry, and I feel right in the center of that by doing this show.”

The Broadway star went on to say he was grateful for the opportunity, and his focus is on the change. “The world has actually changed,” he added. “30 years ago, this wasn’t possible. I’m in the part now. So I just want to make sure that we’re saying that part, that we’re talking about the good. It’s very easy to lean into the negative, but I want to lean into the positive.”



