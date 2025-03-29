britney-spears-shocks-fans-in-sheer-black-lace-and-bold-red-bottom

Veteran singer Britney Spears is trying to prove she’s still got it, flaunting her unapologetic confidence in a new set of pictures.

Videos by Suggest

On Friday, March 28, the 43-year-old former teen idol shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing a striking black lace lingerie slip paired with a bold red thong.

Spears struck a series of bold poses in her daring outfit, working every angle—from front to side—by the fireplace, turning her living room into a personal runway.

“Definitely a character because that’s not me!!! But wait s**t it does kinda look like me!!! Just kidding !!!” the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer inexplicably wrote alongside the shots.

The former teen idol has a habit of taking down her posts on social media. (Images via Instagram / Britney Spears)

The 90’s hitmaker disabled the comments to the sultry post. However, fans hit that like button to the tune of well over 141,000 times.

Britney Spears Has Been on a Social Media Tear in March

In a recent Instagram video, the middle-aged maven rocked a black sequined gown. Striking a pose by her trusty fireplace (a recurring co-star at this point), she strutted up to the camera, pulled off a twirl worthy of a ballroom finale, and added a dramatic hair flick for good measure.

Earlier this month, Britney Spears shared a heartfelt glimpse into her personal life, posting now-deleted videos on Instagram of a special moment with her 18-year-old son, Jayden. In one clip, shared on March 10, Jayden is seen playing the piano. Meanwhile, Spears films from behind, offering words of encouragement and support in the background. The videos captured a touching reunion and a rare moment of quality time between the two.

“That was really good! My son just played, oh my God!” Spears exclaimed. “I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my ass and my throat and I’m scared.”

She wrote in the caption of the post,

“He’s a genius, and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!” the easily impressed singer wrote in the caption.