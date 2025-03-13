Britney Spears Describes Her Son Jayden a ‘Genius’ While Showing Off His Piano Skills

Proving to be the ultimate proud mother, Britney Spears took to Instagram to praise her “genius” son Jayden while showing off his piano skills.

In two posts, the Pop Princess shared videos of Jayden, 18, as he played the piano for her.

“That was really good!” she declared. “My son just played, oh my God! I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my a— and my throat, and I’m scared.”

In one of the post’s captions, Britney Spears further wrote, “He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him!!! I can’t believe he’s mine!!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal!!!”

In the second video, Jayden plays the piano as his mother walks behind him. “That’s sick,” she is heard telling him. “Jesus. That’s sick.”

She then captioned that post, “WOW WOW WOW!!!”

Britney Spears and Her Son Jayden Recently Started Spending More Time Together

The musical visit comes just months after Britney and Jayden reunited and started spending time together.

A source close to the popstar revealed to People that she has always supported Jayden and her eldest son Sean Preston.

“Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy,” the insider said.

Spears recently praised Jayden, declaring that he was hers forever.

“It’s weird we’re like twins, but he’s a boy, and I’m a girl,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post in late December 2024. “He’s mine. I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3!!! I’m in shock!!!”

She then pointed out, “He came back and he feels older and smarter than me. He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays, the whole earth shakes!!!”

She shares her sons with her ex, Kevin Federline. Sean, 19, has also spent some time with his famous mother recently.