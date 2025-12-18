Britney Spears ‘Hurt’ Herself in Boat Mishap, Report Says

Britney Spears revealed she managed to injure herself during a boat trip in Mexico—but not before dazzling fans with a tiny pink bikini dance.

In a now-deleted Instagram video from December 7, the former teen idol showed off her figure in a hot-pink string bikini while posing on a yacht. She was celebrating her 44th birthday on vacation in Mexico.

Britney Spears rocks a tiny pink bikini in a sexy IG video on a Yacht in Mexico. https://t.co/3oy0aXmnEG pic.twitter.com/PtxsF6kavs — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2025

The clip cut off just as the mom of two, twice-divorced (plus one annulment for good measure), went to undo the back of her triangle top.

“Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself,” the “Toxic” singer wrote in the caption, per Radar Online.

Britney Spears Reportedly Ignoring Calls and Tests From Loved Ones

This video follows reports that Spears went “off the grid” and was not responding to calls or messages from loved ones concerned about her behavior.

“She isn’t returning texts, won’t pick up calls, and won’t even read DMs,” an alleged insider told Radar Online.

“It’s very frustrating, because we just want to make sure she’s okay, that life is good, that she’s taking care of herself. But she won’t have anything to do with us.”

The “I’m a Slave 4 U’ singer continues to share videos on Instagram, joking and dancing, while ignoring her emails and making light of her situation.

However, sources close to the former pop star say her closest friends and family aren’t amused.

“There are a lot of red flags right now. Her behavior is disturbing, and we don’t really know what to do next,” yet another alleged insider told The Daily Mail.

“There’s not much we actually can do, since she’s a grown-ass woman who can make her own decisions, but I worry that she thinks we don’t have her best interests at heart when we really do,” they added.

“Britney is in no rush to get back to family who have been trying to contact her,” a third source alleged. “They sense that and will likely give her a few days and the weekend before trying to make contact again during the holiday next week.

“If that doesn’t work, they are going to put in a concerted effort around her birthday (December 2) to get back in her good graces, or at least let her know that they’re there for her.”