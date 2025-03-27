breast-milk-flavored-ice-cream-is-on-the-menu

It does a body good.

Videos by Suggest

Sure, we’ve all been curious about what human breast milk ice cream might taste like… well, consider your curiosity churned and served.

Frida is celebrating the launch of its new Frida Mom 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump by letting everyone, quite literally, get a taste of motherhood.

The brand is serving up a scoop of controversy with their new breast milk-flavored ice cream—don’t worry, no actual breast milk is involved. Launching in nine months (aww!), it’s designed to replicate the “sweet, creamy” taste of the original. Who’s ready to take a lick and taste the ick?

“The ice cream will be a pitch-perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient-packed goodness we’ve all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask and will include some of its same nutrients, including fats (Omega-3 brain fuel!), carbs (energy-boosting lactose), important vitamins (iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D, and zinc), plus lots of H2O for hydration,” a press release from Frida reads, per People.

The outlet also helpfully confirmed that this is not, in fact, an April Fool’s prank.

Frida Unleashes Human Breast Milk Flavored Ice Cream on an Unsuspecting Public via Instagram

Frida also unleashed the unholy human breast milk abomination onto an unsuspecting public via Instagram.

“Baby and postpartum products were just the appetizer. Now it’s time for dessert. Breast Milk Ice Cream is our sweetest drop yet,” the brand wrote alongside an image of the tasty treat in a grocery store freezer.

Of course, Instagram users had a meltdown over the human breast milk ice cream tease. Some were scooping it up, others were left cold.

“Is this to help increase breastmilk supply? I’m so confused lol,” one puzzled user wondered. “Teach us to make our own! I have milk I don’t want to waste!” an avid DIY user added.

Meanwhile, other onlookers had some thoughtful suggestions.

“I want mine with chocolate sprinkles, please!” human breast milk enthusiasts wrote. “I hear it’s best served at body temperature,” another not-at-all-creepy comment read.

“Can I have it on a cake cone, please?” another breast milk lover asked.

Sign up at www.frida.com to get the scoop on the human breast milk ice cream so good it’ll leave you crying like a baby.