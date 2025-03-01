boyfriend-arrested-after-singer-found-dead-in-pool-of-blood

A mother of three and professional singer was found dead, with evidence indicating she was murdered by her lover.

Videos by Suggest

On Sunday, February 23, a 52-year-old part-time singer was discovered by her housemate lying in a pool of blood. A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder in Taman Seri Mangga, Malaysia, per the New Straits Times.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been disclosed.

Police Reportedly Recover Two Knives After Singer Found Dead

Police have also recovered two knives believed to have been used in the attack. The 52-year-old woman was found dead after her housemate went to check on her, noticing she hadn’t left her room since Friday. The victim had been renting the room for six months with a man thought to be her boyfriend.

Her housemate last overheard the alleged couple arguing on Friday night.

The housemate was horrified to discover the woman lying on the bed, covered in blood, after the boyfriend opened the door. Acting quickly, they contacted one of the victim’s close friends, who immediately notified the police.

Police Reportedly Discovered the Bloodied Boyfriend at the Scene

Police arrived at the scene to discover a woman dead and bloodied, with her boyfriend nearby. He was arrested but first transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Melaka Tengah OCPD Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit stated that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder.

“Sharp weapons allegedly used by the suspect have also been recovered,” he said, per The Star.

Patit also stated that a witness reported hearing a heated argument between the suspect and the victim on Friday.