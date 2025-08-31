Boy Rescued After Walking Along a Monorail Track at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark

Hersheypark guests were left stunned after witnessing a child walking along the Pennsylvania amusement park’s monorail track.

According to local media outlet WGAL, the incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Aug 30. One park guest shared a video of the child walking on the monorail tracks, with other panicked guests telling him to move to a nearby roof, where a man was waiting for him.

The man hopped up on the monorail track from the roof of the nearby building and picked up the child. They both got off the monorail tracks safely.

In a statement, a Hersheypark spokesperson confirmed the child had become separated from his parents at around 5:05 p.m. As park employees searched for him, he entered a secured area of the monorail. He remained there for almost 20 minutes before taking a brief walk along the track.

The park’s spokesperson further stated that an adult guest moved quickly to help the child after noticing him walking on the tracks. The child was reunited with his parents not long after his rescue.

It was further noted that the Hersheypark monorail was not running at the time of the incident.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team,” the statement reads. “And we remained committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark.”

Local law enforcement stated that deputies were not called to the scene because Hersheypark’s security and employees usually find children who are reported missing within the park. The Derry Township Police Department is only dispatched to the park if a child cannot be found for an extended period of time.

The Hersheypark Monorail Incident Occurred A Little Over a Month After a Child Died at the Theme Park’s Waterpark

The incident occurred just one month after another child tragically passed away at Hersheypark’s waterpark.

The CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts explained that the child was “in distress” at the time of the incident.

“From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue,” he wrote. It was “followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel.”

Lawn further explained that the child was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center “without delay.” Although there were numerous life-saving efforts, the child couldn’t be revived.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” he continued. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss.”

Lawn then asked the public to respect the family’s privacy, which was one of the reasons they didn’t identify the child.