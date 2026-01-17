Boy Band Cancels Tour Dates Because of ‘Prolonged Illness and Injuries

A boy band was forced to cancel some tour dates after struggling with both “prolonged illnesses and injuries.”

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on social media, the Big Time Rush bandmates announced they were canceling dates of the “College Dropout” leg of the tour.

“After an incredible year on the road across both the U.S. and Europe, we headed home to rest and recover over the holidays,” the boy band shared. “The tour has taken a toll, and on the doctor’s orders, we need to pause to focus on our overall health.”

The bandmates also said they had all sustained illnesses and injuries during the tour. “As a result, we unfortunately need to cancel the January 24 – February 13, 2026, U.S. college dates,” they revealed. “With hopes to reschedule these shows inthe future.”

The boy band further noted that the tour is set to resume on February 17 in Mexico. “If you purchased tickets to one of those dates, refunds will be issued through point of purchase,” they added. “Thank you for your love, patience, and support. We can’t wait to see you on the road again in a few months.”

The tour was set to visit various college venues across the U.S., including Columbus, Ohio; Champaign, Illinois; Syracuse, New York; and State College, Pennsylvania. Big Time Rush castmates Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman were also to join the band for the performances.

Following the Mexico performance, the boy band will be heading to South America, with stops in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. They will also stop in Hawaii before heading to Australia, with stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

The group will finish the tour in Tokyo on March 30.

The Boy Band Previously Starred in a Nickelodeon Series With the Same Name

Big Time Rush was formed in 2009 and consists of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson. All four bandmates starred in a show together from late 2009 to mid 2013.

Following the series finale, the boy band went on hiatus, which lasted for seven years. In 2021, the group released the song “Call It Like I See It.”

During a recent interview with Contact Music, the bandmates opened up about the growth that the group has experienced.

“I think it’s kind of ever evolving. We like to make music that resonates with us at the moment,” said Henderson. “So I think even from the singles we released, ‘Only One’ and ‘I Want You Here Alll The Time,’ you know, it’s a constant evolution. We’re just trying to do things that feel good and something that kind of excites us in the studio, you know, for the most part.”

Maslow further pointed out, “One thing that has changed is when we first started doing pop music, it was during a time when the idea was: the higher you can sing and the louder you can sing, the better the hit was going to be. That’s just what it was back then.

“But music has evolved – and we’ve evolved with it,” he added. “To a place where you don’t have to try so hard or push just because you can. It doesn’t mean you need to. So I’d say our new music is much more relaxed.”