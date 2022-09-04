Bottleneck Bangs Are The Perfect Low Maintenance Style That Is Taking Over Curtain Bangs

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’re like me, you probably contemplate cutting bangs every few months. Or rather, you contemplate calling your stylist and having them do it instead. It’s always better that way.

And there are a ton of bang styles from which to choose! Baby bangs (or “micro bangs”) have made a comeback with the resurgence of ‘90s style. Luckily, at least for now, we’ve kept the ultra curled ’90s bangs in the past.

Curtain bangs have been dominating the scene for the past few years. They’re easy to maintain and that makes them popular. However, there’s a new kind of fringe in town, and it’s becoming more in demand. We’re predicting that bottleneck bangs will be all the rage this fall, and we’re here for it.

What Are Bottleneck Bangs?

Bottleneck bangs have shorter pieces in the middle and then get longer on the sides. It’s like a mixture of regular fringe and curtain bangs, and it’s adorable. Halle Berry, Dakota Johnson, and Margot Robbie have all been spotted wearing the new style. They’re still low maintenance like curtain bangs, but the middle pieces give the hairstyle a level of sophistication.

Plus, it looks great on just about every hair type and length.

There are a few options for styling the bangs. If you have wavy or curly hair, you could let them air dry with a little product (like this moisturizing air dry cream from Rene Furterer) for an undone, cool girl aesthetic.

However, for a more put-together look, a flat iron or round brush with a hairdryer might be in the cards.

These bangs are flattering for just about everyone, to the point I’m pretty sure I just convinced myself to get them. To the salon!

