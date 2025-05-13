bon-jovi-legend-undergoing-surgery-after-suffering-painful-injury

Richie Sambora, former guitarist for Bon Jovi, recently performed at a high-profile gig, despite dealing with a serious injury.

Just a week before his scheduled performance at the Unbridled Eve Derby Gala during the Kentucky Derby on May 2, Sambora suffered a fractured hand while playing touch football in his home state of New Jersey.

“He caught a ball, and some guy gave him a touch right into a curb. He was completely swollen and fractured his hand in two places,” an alleged insider told People. “He’ll undergo surgery next week.”

The outlet noted that the veteran rocker currently lives in New Jersey to help care for his mother, Joan.

But a broken hand wasn’t about to stop the Bon Jovi legend from rocking out for his eager fans.

Despite experiencing intense pain, Sambora delivered an unforgettable performance of four iconic songs he co-wrote: “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’s My Life,” “I’ll Be There for You,” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Breeders’ Cup

Reportedly, the old pro didn’t miss a riff.

“He killed it. Richie just rocked the house. The fans were going nuts,” the source told People. “[But] he was in so much pain. When he told the doctor he was going to the Derby, the doctor said, ‘You’re out of your mind.’ But he said, ‘See ya! I’m going.’ That’s the kind of guy Richie is. He’s a man of his word.”

The Bon Jovi Rock Icon is a Regular at the Kentucky Derby

However, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn’t just allegedly physically suffer for the event.

According to People, Sambora has been a regular at the Kentucky Derby for 11 years, using each visit as an opportunity to give back. This year, he auctioned a custom-designed guitar along with private lessons at the event’s gala, raising an impressive $35,000.

Proceeds supported a variety of charities chosen by the Unbridled Charitable Foundation, with this year’s primary beneficiary being Blessings in a Backpack. This organization brings communities, individuals, and resources together to provide weekend meals for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry. Over the past decade, Sambora has helped raise more than $700,000 for charity at the Derby, making a significant impact on countless lives.