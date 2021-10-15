Black Friday Deals Starting Early At Amazon–Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Some people like to get their holiday shopping done early. Like, they’ll actually buy throughout the year and are well prepared for gifting family and friends when the holidays roll around. (Weird, right?!)

However, if you’re like me, you procrastinate and panic-buy way late in the game. This year, though, experts are encouraging people to buy holiday gifts earlier than normal due to supply chain issues.

Amazon, along with other retailers, have already started rolling out “black Friday-worthy deals.” Start early, folks. The deals are pretty great, and we love a good deal.

Amazon’s Deals

According to a release, categories including home appliances, fashion, electronics, beauty, toys, and more will have large discounts. And if you want to support small businesses you can! Women-owned businesses, Black-owned businesses, and military family-owned small businesses are all available to shop on Amazon. You can even shop businesses closer to home by shopping by region.

Make sure to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals Page. It’s an excellent way to find savings if you miss out on any of the following. Amazon prices change quickly, but throughout October and November, “discounts will be available from top brands such as Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, L’Oreal Paris, Bose, and KitchenAid. Other companies will have limited-time offers with deeper deals on most-loved products,” per a press release.

Holiday Beauty Haul

(Daria Minaeva/Shutterstock.com)

Until October 25th, Amazon will be offering discounts on beauty, skin, and hair care products through its Holiday Beauty Haul. Finding presents for all the beauty enthusiasts in your life just got a lot easier. Discounts from top brands like Pureology, Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, Matrix, and much more will be available. Also, check out Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Gift Guide for even more deals.

Several of our favorite brands have great deals (up to a 40% discount!) through Amazon’s subscription services. Brands like Burt’s Bees, Wonderskin, and Nanette Lepore have deals currently in the Holiday Beauty Haul.

Other Amazing Amazon Deals

Audible, Amazon Music, Amazon Fresh, and more are offering discounts on memberships, or even free memberships for a limited time. Beginning October 4th, Audible will slash the membership of Audible Premium Plus fee by 46%. In addition, members will receive one credit monthly and have access to unlimited podcasts, audiobooks, and more.

Amazon Music deals include three months of free membership. And if an Amazon Echo device is on your shopping list, you could receive six months of free membership with select purchases. Amazon Fresh is offering 20% off holiday favorites, including stuffing and green beans.

These deals and more are available throughout the holiday season, and best of all you don’t have to leave your house. Happy shopping!