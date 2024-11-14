bianca-censori-rocks-crazy-outfit-at-disneyland-with-friends

Ready to bring her keen sense of fashion to the Happiest Place on Earth, Bianca Censori rocked a crazy outfit while at Disneyland with some friends earlier this week.

Videos by Suggest

However, the outfit was a bit unusual for Censori’s standards.

In an effort to follow Disneyland’s strict dress code, Kanye West’s wife sported a long-sleeved cream-colored shirt with white leggings and oversized boots as she made her way through the famous amusement park with two male pals.

Despite Kanye not being present, Bianca Censori had fun at Disneyland. She was even seen riding the Matterhorn and walking through Fantasyland and Tomorrowland.

Although Censori is known for her outlandish and overly revealing wardrobe choices, she seemingly got the message that Disneyland would have no problem denying her entry due to the way she dressed.

According to its website, the theme park is a casual, family-oriented environment. “We suggest you dress comfortably,” the website reads. “Wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks,” the website reads.

Under the section “Inappropriate Attire,” Disneyland states that “clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.” This means Censori isn’t allowed to wear her usual barely there ensembles.

“Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from, the event,” Disneyland noted. “Unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards. While we encourage creativity, we also value safety and good judgment.”

Kanye West’s Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Claims She Is Raising Their Children By Herself

While Bianca Censori is having fun at Disneyland, Kanye West is dealing with some co-parenting drama.

During her recent appearance on the What in the Winkler? podcast, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian claimed that she was raising their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, by herself.

“I think you and I’ve mostly connected on parenting,” Kim explained to the podcast’s host Zoe Winkler. “And judgment, and feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone. Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us.”

She continued by stating, “But sometimes in the middle of the night, when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up – it’s not something that I talk about a lot.”

The reality TV star then said, “Because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”

Kardashian also spoke about her busy morning routines with the kids. “I mean even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take,” she revealed. “And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I’m at like a pit stop of a race car driver.”

She went on to add, “You got to give yourself grace.”