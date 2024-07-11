Bhad Bhabie Claps Back at Claim She’s ‘Staying’ With Boyfriend Who Attacked Her

Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, posted some disturbing Instagram stories showing her ex-BF, Le Vaughn, physically abusing her.

In the footage posted on Sunday, Bregoli is seen being shoved to the ground and knelt on by ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn. The rapper also posted pics of her swollen black eyes and facial bruises from the alleged assault, but has since deleted them from her account.

Bhad Bhabie Hits Back Amid Backlash

“It’s honestly really sad,” read one screenshot she posted. “But unfortunately this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that.”

Bregoli claimed that she and LV were no longer together back in May, just two months after the birth of their daughter Kali. In another now-deleted post, she wrote, “This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

Fans and critics alike took to social media to comment on the state of affairs for Bhad Bhabie.

“If you cared you’d leave th[a]t man,” one troll commented on a photo of the 21-year-old’s daughter, Kali. “He will abuse you in front of her.”

Bregoli clapped back at the comment by elaborating on her situation.

“I wasn’t gonna speak on this but who said I was staying? What about that post made y’all think I’m staying? Bc I said I love him? Bc I said he’s gonna get help?

“I’m so confused,” she concluded. “And apparently so are y’all.”

Bregoli No Stranger to Public Disputes

Bregoli is no stranger to public disputes. Earlier this year she had an altercation with some patrons of a restaurant in West Hollywood, and her boyfriend was named the catalyst.

TMZ was able to get in contact with several people who witnessed the incident. Witnesses said she was in the melee. Bhad Bhabie was arguing with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.

“But folks in the restaurant tell us what sparked the whole incident. Multiple witnesses say the rapper was arguing with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. So while they were eating dinner she allegedly slapped him,” TMZ writes.