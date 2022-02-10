You’re Getting Tricked Into Paying More For Your Cell Phone Coverage–See How To Save Hundreds

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Cell phones have come a long way from their first boxy appearance in the mid-1980s. From navigation to remote work to keeping in touch, we use our phones now more than ever.

So, it’s never been more important to have reliable cell service. Considering how often we use our smartphones, it’s also critical that the service is affordable.

Mega companies like AT&T and T-Mobile have dominated the cell service industry for years. But they come with their fair share of hidden fees, red tape, and headaches.

Visible is here to change the name of your cell game forever. Move over, T-Mobile–there’s a new best-unlimited network in town.

Visibly Different Cell Service

Visible is an all-digital wireless carrier, which means it has no storefronts. But don’t let that fool you. Visible’s coverage and customer service still beat its biggest competitors despite having no physical stores.

How can an app-based provider compare with major brand names? They do things differently. “If disrupting the mobile industry and making service simple and exceptional was easy, someone would have done it already,” Visible’s website states.

“But they didn’t. That’s why Visible exists. Ideas come from curiosity, and we are a team of really curious minds. With our approach to innovation, we don’t look to other telco companies on how to do this right—we look beyond them.”

Before launching Visible wireless, the company launched the Visible Connect Accelerator Program. This program supports social entrepreneurs using mobile tech to promote racial equity, mental wellness, and civic action.

From the design process to your data speed, Visible isn’t just better. It’s extraordinary.

Big Brand Benefits Without Spending Big Bucks

In addition to its philanthropic efforts, Visible sets itself apart from the rest with incredible service. Visible coverage includes unlimited data, messages, and minutes. There are no hidden fees, annual contracts, or data limits on hotspot usage.

Moreover, Visible plans include calling to Canada and Mexico. Since Visible uses Verizon’s coverage network, 5G included, you can enjoy the same big brand benefits without the big brand price tag.

Finally, Visible offers 24/7 access to real-life customer service reps—no robots, no complicated number prompts, and no inconvenient hours. So, even though Visible has no physical stores, you get the benefits of “in-person” technical assistance.

Visible has a wide variety of deals to make your cell switch even sweeter. Party Pay lets you gather as many friends and family members as you want to form one line of cell service. The more people in your party, the greater the savings.

The cell provider also offers referral credits. Refer a friend to Visible, and you both can enjoy up to 12 months of service for only $5. Maximize your savings even further with their phone upgrade or swap program.

Oh, and switching cell providers? Yeah, that couldn’t be simpler. You can use your current cell phone and number with your new Visible account. (This is extra convenient for me, who has had the same cell number since 2005 and has no desire to memorize a new one.)

What’s The Total Price After Savings?

Normally, Visible costs $40 a month. To clarify, that’s unlimited data, international coverage, and 24/7 customer support for only $40.

But since “normal” isn’t in Visible’s vocabulary, they’re stretching the savings again with their limited time 2for22 offer. This deal includes two months of unlimited data for $11 each, a.k.a 2 for $22. Additionally, new members can receive up to $100 to spend online when you switch now through February 24, 2022.

Make 2022 your thriftiest year yet with Visible’s limited time 2for22 deal. If the tremendous savings weren’t enough to coax you off the fence, don’t worry. Visible offers a no-credit-card, 15-day free trial for iPhone XS/XRs or higher.

Just make sure you grab the 2for22 deal before it ends on February 24th.

With no annual contracts, broad coverage areas, and lightning-fast data, the only thing you stand to lose is all that empty space in your wallet.

More Of What You Love

The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign

If You Have This Knife Sharpener At Home, You’re Doing More Harm Than Good

Kate Middleton’s Mocha Knit Set And Brown Suede Boots Is The Outfit We Want To Wear All Winter