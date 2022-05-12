This Product Saved Me From Late-Night Doom Scrolling (And Brought Me Closer To Family)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

I come from a long line of talented seamstresses. As a child, I was always amazed that my relatives could create such beautiful, elaborate clothes, blankets, decorations, and more. As an adult, that amazement has been infiltrated by a tinge of guilt.

The guilt appeared once I realized that, at my age, my mother was sewing her entire wardrobe from scratch. Meanwhile, I can’t seem to unlock the mystery that is a bobbin. But with my schedule, learning a new, tedious skill just isn’t a viable option.

Moreover, many of the textile artists in my family have already passed. Those still alive are either equally busy or physically unable to show me the ropes. Just when I had succumbed to never being able to carry on their legacy, I found DMC.

“From A Simple Thread, A Work Of Art Is Born”

(DMC)

DMC first started selling printed fabrics over 270 years ago in 1746. Since then, the company has expanded to include thread, yarn, sewing accessories, craft kits, and free patterns. The company’s motto wraps up its ethos perfectly: from a simple thread, a work of art is born.

While I’m not entirely hopeless at embroidery and knitting, I can’t say the same for sewing and crocheting. So, when I noticed that DMC had several crochet kits available, I was hooked (pun intended).

My grandmother could crochet a quintessentially 1970s chevron afghan in what seemed like a day or less. Knowing I needed a bit more practice before I got to her level, I started with DMC’s Mandala Coasters Crochet Kit.

DIY Led By DMC

(DMC)

My crochet kit included everything I would need for the project: four adorable balls of Baby Cotton yarn, a crochet hook, a sewing needle, stitch markers, and of course, detailed instructions. I was nervous but determined not to be outmatched by a kit that claims to be for beginners.

Luckily, the instruction pamphlet was extremely thorough. It broke down every single stitch that I would need to make my mandala coasters—even the first step, a slip knot, which many craft kits will overlook because of its assumed simplicity.

DMC doesn’t add extra fluff to its instructions, making them easy to follow and conveniently located on two side-by-side pages. (So, I didn’t have to worry about holding my wonky crochet in one hand and flipping pages with another.)

The overall project should take around 12 hours to complete, which I’ve been knocking out in 30- to 60-minute intervals throughout the week as I can. I won’t lie and say I haven’t gotten frustrated at a knot or two, but it’s certainly no more frustrating than a turbulent Facebook feed at 10:30 at night.

And generally speaking, my DMC kit has provided much more than a new skill.

Adding This New Activity Gave Me More Rest, Not Less

(DMC)

Before starting my project, I assumed I had virtually no wiggle room in my schedule. Then, I thought about my late-night Netflix and Scroll routine. On weeknights, I’m in bed by around 11, and I’ll watch a show (and/or scroll through my phone) until I fall asleep around midnight or one.

I decided that incorporating my DMC kit into my bedtime routine was my best option. The kit is compact enough to fit on my narrow bedside table, making reaching for it at the end of the day even easier. One of the first things I noticed was how quickly it put me to sleep.

Okay, so that probably sounds bad at first. But I think it’s safe to assume that crochet isn’t winning the award for Most Enthralling Activity anytime soon. And because I wasn’t subjecting my eyes to harsh blue light or my brain to anxiety-inducing media, I could decompress and go to sleep faster.

Did I wake up a few times with crochet needles on my collarbones? Yes. Did I start feeling more rested, alert, and calm in the mornings after I would crochet instead of staying up to doom-scroll? Also yes.

Even More Benefits Of DMC

(DMC)

In addition to soothing my tired brain and eyes, working on a DMC kit has also been a huge confidence booster. I’ve gotten so stuck in my rut of work, home, repeat, that I forgot the addictive thrill of learning (and getting good at) a new skill or hobby.

My mandala coasters are coming along very slowly—but steadily, too. As I round each corner and tie off each new coaster, I grow prouder of myself for not only doing something productive with my limited free time. But I’m also ecstatic to be learning a skill that’s been in my family for generations.

I already have my sights set on upcoming DMC projects I’d like to try, including this Relaxed Rustic Punch Needle Kit and this dreamy Calm Wall Hanging Macrame Kit. These are the types of pieces I would buy on Etsy for myself or a loved one.

Indeed, DMC has my gift-giving game sorted just in time for birthdays, anniversaries, and other holidays. For my fellow crafters and artistic family members, I plan on gifting them their own DMC kits to try. I can’t wait to use my newfound skills to create one-of-a-kind gifts and decor for everyone else.

And while I’m still nowhere near the level of proficiency that my mother, grandmother, and sisters possess, I’m excited to be getting closer stitch by stitch.