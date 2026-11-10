Beloved Reality TV Personality Has Role in Oscar Contender

Japanese actress Yukiko Ehara, also known as You, has a role in the film Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! And some think the film could be an Oscar contender.

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The film stars Academy Award nominee Rinko Kikuchi as Haru, a Japanese woman who loved ballroom dancing with her Mexican husband. After an unexpected tragedy, she loses her spark. But she finds it again after her sister and cousin take her to a new dance class.

You plays the supporting role of Hiromi in Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! According to a review from The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s Hiromi, who wrongly imagines that she grasps American culture, who tells Haru to get out there and ‘shake your booty,’ a phrase that instantly registers as the over-the-top Hiromi being out-of-touch.”

She started her career as a model after being discovered in Harajuku before becoming a singer under her given name. After joining the band Fairchild in 1988, she adopted her stage name.

In the early 90s, she transitioned from music to television after joining a show hosted by comedy duo Downtown.

You is probably best known for her long-running role as studio commentator on the reality show Terrace House, which she has held since its inception in 2012. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2005 Japanese Academy Awards for her role in the film Nobody Knows.

Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! is directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka, who won a best directing award at Sundance for the film. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, 2026 before being acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

The film was released in the United States on Sept. 22. and is available to rent or buy on VOD.