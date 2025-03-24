beloved-radio-sportscaster-brian-mckenna-dies-after-being-hit-by-car

Beloved St. Louis sportscaster Brian McKenna unexpectedly passed away over the weekend after he was hit by a car. He was 61 years old.

St. Louis Police confirmed to local media outlet KSDK that McKenna was discovered at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 22. Responding law enforcement officers were responding to a call for a person who was struck by a car at Hampton Avenue and Nottingham Avenue.

Brian McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials further revealed that the car’s driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not injured in the accident.

Brian McKenna was a radio host on KFNS 590 The Fan and an emcee for events hosted by nonprofits in St. Louis.

McKenna had also been a brand ambassador for the St. Louis Hero Network. The nonprofit offers a marketplace for hiring and supporting business software for local fire responders and military families.

The St. Louis Hero Network mourned McKenna in a statement: “Our hearts are broken. The family and every person whose life this incredible human touched are in our thoughts. We’ll work to keep his light shining bright in this city. It’s hard to lose your Heroes, and Brian McKenna was just that to so many.”

The nonprofit then quoted McKenna’s famous saying, “Your vibe attracts your tribe.”

Brian McKenna’s Longtime Friend Speaks Out Following the Deadly Accident

Brian McKenna’s longtime friend, Jeff Rick, spoke to KSDK about the devastating news. “Nobody wants it to be real,” he said about McKenna’s shocking death.

Rick further revealed that McKenna lived near Nottingham Avenue. The friends had also lived together on Nottingham Avenue for eight years, starting in 2007.

“We’re such close friends, he’s a little bit older than me,” Rick further explained. “He was actually really good at giving advice. We had a lot of long walks and long talks. We went through a lot of things together. He would say, ‘break-ups and shake-ups.’ He’s always had a really good sense of humor.”