Beloved Radio Host Died in July From Liver Transplant Complications: Harry Teinowitz Was 64

Harry Teinowitz, a beloved Chicago legend and veteran sports radio host, has died.

Teinowitz passed away on July 15 due to complications following a liver transplant, according to the Chicago Tribune. He was 64.

In the mid-1990s, Teinowitz started his radio career co-hosting a sports comedy show on WMVP (ESPN 1000). He built a strong following and stayed with the station, making regular appearances throughout the decade.

“He just had a million ideas and he always wanted to be funny,” a former co-host, Carmen DeFalco, said per The New York Times. “He was always thinking of silly, creative, goofy things to do, and he believed in all of them. He always committed to the bit. If it flopped, he didn’t care. He just wanted to try.”

Rest in peace to our good friend, Harry Teinowitz. We will miss you.



Thank you for all of the laughs and memories. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fbBkRUWN51 — ESPN Chicago (@ESPN1000) July 16, 2025

In 2001, he joined Mac, Jurko & Harry on WMVP, a popular sports show in Chicago. The show was a success, and Teinowitz built strong connections with many sports figures.

Harry Teinowitz was Also a Playwright and Actor

Teinowitz was not only a respected figure in the sports world but also a talented actor and playwright. According to IMDb, he even had a small role in Tom Cruise’s breakthrough 1983 film, Risky Business.

Teinowitz’s DUI arrest in 2011 marked a turning point. He entered rehab and later wrote the play When Harry Met Rehab. Loosely based on his experiences, the play was performed successfully in 2021 at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

Last fall, When Harry Met Rehab was performed at an off-Broadway theater in New York City.

Jarrett Payton, son of the iconic Walter Payton, honored Teinowitz with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Got the call today that my good friend Harry Teinowitz passed away, & my heart just sank,” he wrote on X. “He believed in me before I believed in myself. Always lifting me up, always in my corner. Harry was the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life.”

“Sweetheart of a guy, and we lived in the same hood for a few years,” a long-time fan added on X. “Had kids in school with his. Quick-witted and, of course, funny as heck. May his memory be a blessing.”