Beloved Influencer Dies During Childbirth

Pakistani social media influencer Pyari Maryam has passed away due to complications during childbirth.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, Maryam’s husband, Ahsan Ali, shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram Stories. He posted a photo of the couple’s twin boys and requested prayers, according to a translated message reported by TMZ.

He confirmed the newborns were “safe” while covering their faces with heart emojis.

The beloved influencer was only 26, per the Hindustan Times.

Maryam, who had nearly 150,000 Instagram followers, was known for her heartfelt content and gentle online demeanor.

Leading up to the twins’ birth, Maryam had shared numerous posts with her husband, Ali, who wore a “Dad to Be” T-shirt in several videos on Instagram.

She also documented their relationship and home life on Instagram and TikTok, where the influencer had over 2.3 million followers.

Pyari Maryam’s Death Follows Other Influencers Who Have Died From Childbirth in Recent Months

In a post on Maryam’s TikTok, Ali requested privacy for his family during this difficult time. According to the Daily Ausaf, he also asked well-wishers and the public to respect their need for space as they grieve.

Maryam is not the only influencer to have died from childbirth in recent months. In September, Australian food influencer Stacy Hatfield passed away following complications from a home birth.

On April 1, Matthew Okula confirmed that his wife, nursing influencer Hailey Okula, died from childbirth complications after giving birth to their first child, a son named Crew.