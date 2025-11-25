beloved-country-singer-finally-makes-red-carpet-debut-with-boyfriend

A rising country music singer hit the red carpet with her stud muffin beau, turning heads and turning up the heat with some award-worthy PDA.

“You, Me, and Whiskey” singer Priscilla Block arrived at the 2025 CMA Awards last week with her boyfriend, Elijah Phillips, on her arm.

Block was dressed to impress in a brown strapless gown with a corset bodice and a draped, floor-length skirt. To complete the couple’s coordinated look, Phillips sported a black suit and cowboy hat, with a brown pocket square that perfectly matched his sweetheart’s dress.

The country singer also made sure to hit all the right notes with her PDA, ensuring the cameras got plenty of shots of her and her boyfriend locking lips on the red carpet.

“I really wanted to go super classy this year. I got my man with me for the first time on the carpet, there’s a lot going on,” the singer gushed to PEOPLE from the red carpet.

“It’s our first time on the carpet together, so we’re super excited. We just wanted to come super classy,” she added.

“This is like our first time ever doing anything publicly together,” she said before adding, “This is like prom night!

The singer also opened up to the outlet about the fan response to her latest album, Things You Didn’t See.

“I put my heart and soul into the record, and people have really raised their hand for it. I showed the love in my life on this record,” Block explained. “So we’re doing the full thing. It’s kind of crazy,” she added, pointing at her beau.”

How Priscilla Block’s Earned His Red Carpet PDA

Meanwhile, it looks like her tall drink of water earned those red carpet smooches… Block spilled the sweet tea to PEOPLE that her significant other kicked off the evening with not one, but two thoughtful gestures—talk about setting the stage for romance.

“He wrote me a letter today and gave me a rose that lasts forever, and he was like, ‘This is really special, thanks for having me,’ ” she told the outlet.

Of course, fans know the singer’s red carpet debut with her boyfriend has been a long time coming. Last month, she dropped a video for a song inspired by their relationship, not so subtly titled “Elijah.”

The couple appears as themselves in the music video, which portrays their love story through a series of snapshots from over the years and scenes of them dancing on a front porch.

“This song is so beautiful. I’m single, but this song made me cry,” one lovelorn fan wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video.