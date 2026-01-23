Beloved Comedian and Actor ‘Uncle’ Floyd Vivino Has Died

Beloved New Jersey comedian Floyd Vivino, famously known to generations of fans as “Uncle Floyd,” has passed away.

On Jan. 23, his brother, musician Jerry Vivino, announced on Facebook that Floyd died a day earlier.

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to announce the passing of my brother, and everybody’s favorite uncle, Floyd Vivino,” he wrote alongside several snapshots of the star. “After a 2 and a half year battle with ongoing health issues, his curtain peacefully closed at 6:05 pm on Thursday, January 22nd.”

“Rest in peace, big brother,” Jerry added. “You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans…. 10/19/1951 – 01/22/2026.”

The exact cause of death for the 74-year-old was not disclosed, but he had experienced several health setbacks in recent years.

Vivino told New Jersey 101.5 in a 2024 interview that he was recovering from a stroke he had in 2023.

“I had two holes drilled in my head to relieve it,” he told the outlet. “And that usually cripples somebody. I came out of that okay. I’ve been doing okay with the nurses and things. I’ve been battling here. The worst part is not having any show to do.”

In 2022, he also spoke about battling COVID-19 and being diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer.

Vivino’s ‘The Uncle Floyd Show’ Ran For Nearly 30 Years

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1951, Vivino was best known for his low-budget comedy variety series, The Uncle Floyd Show. The program ran on local cable from 1974 to 2001 and developed a cult following in New Jersey and New York.

According to IMDb, Vivino also had several acting credits. He appeared on the big screen in the 1987 Robin Williams movie Good Morning, Vietnam. He also appeared on TV in locally filmed shows like Law & Order.

The comedian attracted famous fans and was mentioned in songs by major artists, including David Bowie’s 2002 track “Slip Away” and the Ramones’ 1981 song “It’s Not My Place.”

Meanwhile, mourning fans include Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

“Uncle Floyd was like family to me,” Sayegh told the Bergen Record after his death.

“My mother laughed at all of his jokes, and my wife thoroughly enjoyed his comedic routine. Sadly, one of the funniest Patersonians to ever live has left this life. May Floyd Vivino rest in eternal peace.”