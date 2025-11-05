Beloved Actress and Podcast Host Welcomes Baby Boy

A fan favorite actress and internet personality is finally a proud momma after months of fanfare.

Smosh’s Amanda Lehan-Canto announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Hardzei Perapechka, have leveled up to parents with the arrival of their baby boy.

“Baby Cole,” the YouTuber wrote alongside an adorable snapshot of the happy trio on the beach. “Our hearts have cracked wide open again and again. To all the mothers out there. We can do anything. We can do it all. But the hardest one to do is ask for help. I’ve learned that we can even do that too. And the people who show up are yours forever. Let’s keep the conversation going. I’m honored to be a part of the club.”

Naturally, Lehan-Canto’s Smosh family swarmed the comments section to shower the new parents with love and, of course, a healthy dose of internet-appropriate exclamations. Spencer Agnew perfectly captured the collective surprise (and joy) with a succinct, “WHAT???” Erin Dougal got straight to the point, declaring, “She’s mothering in so many ways,” while Sarah Whittle’s enthusiasm was palpable: “I’m so proud of you three!! What a lucky baby!!!”

Not to be outdone, Courtney Miller succinctly summed up the vibe with, “What a time to be alive,” and drag queen Aurora Matrix delivered the ultimate coronation: “AHHH THAT’S MOTHER MANDAAAA.”

Fans of the YouTuber and Actress Have Eagerly Waited for the Baby Since April…

The actress, a member of the popular YouTube sketch comedy channel Smosh since 2020, announced her pregnancy in April. “Mother. Mama. Mãe. Мамуля. Mommmmmmy. Hey Ma!!!!!” she wrote alongside the sweet shots, listing several ways to say mother.

In her first solo photo, Lehan-Canto wore an open orange-and-white button-down, showcasing her baby bump. The indoor shot captured the glowing mom-to-be with a big smile. She tagged her hubby, Hardzei “HP” Perapechka, in the snapshots, where he appeared in two of the five images

Amanda Lehan-Canto went on maternity leave in early September. Smosh’s Angela Giarratana and Damien Haas temporarily filled in for her on Smosh Mouth. With baby Cole’s recent arrival, it’s unclear when Lehan-Canto will return to Smosh Mouth and the YouTube channel.

However, fans of the YouTuber no doubt understand the actress needs to bond with baby Cole…