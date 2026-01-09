beloved-actor-ahn-sung-ki-dead-at-74

Prolific Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, famously dubbed “the nation’s actor,” after starring in over 100 films, has died.

After battling blood cancer for several years, the 74-year-old actor passed away Jan. 5 at Seoul’s Soonchunhyang University Hospital, according to a social media post from his agency, Artist Company.

Ahn Sung-ki played a significant role in the history of Korean popular culture, according to a statement from his agency translated by Deadline. “His acting has always been towards people and life, and through his countless works, he has conveyed deep resonance and comfort across ages and generations.”

Ahn Sung-Ki Apeared in Over 100 Films Across a Nearly 60 Year Long Career

Born in Daegu, Ahn began his 60-year career as a child actor at age six in the 1957 film Twilight Train. Over the following decades, he starred in major successes such as Silmido, Radio Star, Mandala, and A Fine, Windy Day. The latter earned him the Best New Actor award at the 1980 Grand Bell Awards, South Korea’s equivalent of the Oscars. His final film appearance was in the 2022 release Birth.

Ahn Sung-ki attends the ‘Hwajang’ press conference at the 18th Busan International Film Festival on October 4, 2013, in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Ahn won numerous awards throughout his career and was beloved in his home nation. He was dubbed “the nation’s actor” by the press. However, it was a nickname he reportedly disliked, preferring to be seen simply as a film actor.

Tributes followed from figures including Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who noted on Facebook via Deadline that Ahn “left a big footprint on Korean film history and cultural arts.” He added, “I already miss his warm smile and gentle voice.”

Meanwhile, the Artist Company announced that Ahn’s funeral will be held today at the Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall. He is survived by his wife and two children.