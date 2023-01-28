Be Your Own Valentine This Year With This Highly-Reviewed Gift Box That’s Just For Single Women

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Valentine’s Day may seem like it’s only about romantic love, but that couldn’t be further from the truth! The holiday is also a wonderful opportunity to practice self-love. If you’re single this Valentine’s Day, we think we’ve found the perfect way you can treat yourself.

SinglesSwag Products Are Designed With Single Women In Mind

One easy way to be your own valentine this February is to order a box from SinglesSwag. The company is all about encouraging women to love their single selves.

In fact, SinglesSwag doesn’t subscribe to cultural norms or relationship expectations that are typically put on women. Instead, they believe that “a woman’s happiness is determined by her outlook and attitude, not by her relationship status.” We’re all about this outlook and think more people should celebrate their singleness.

SinglesSwag makes it easy for women to love themselves, carefully crafting boxes that contain anything from organic bath and beauty products to trendy fashion accessories, books, and even jewelry items. SinglesSwag’s items empower and inspire women to live their best life.

What’s more, the company puts its money where its mouth is—a portion of its proceeds even goes toward breast cancer research!

Although you can purchase single items, the best way to treat yourself or any single woman in your life is through their affordable monthly box subscription that’s full of exciting surprises.

Of course, you can opt for the monthly plan and cancel at any time if you want a one-off Valentine’s Day treat, but if you choose a multi-month or annual subscription, you can save even more. That’s good news since you’ll probably fall in love with just the first box.

You can even opt for one of two sizes, making their monthly very budget-friendly. The large box comes with seven to eight full-sized products, while the smaller option contains four to five full-sized items.

Since the products are hand-selected exclusively for fun and fabulous single women, you’re sure to enjoy each box, no matter which option you choose.

Perfect for any single woman on Valentine’s Day, their February box is full of amazing items. Just a few of the highlights from the kit includes Lisa Currie’s book The Positivity Kit, a fabulous cold therapy ice roller, a Vitamin-C repairing serum that’s perfect for the winter months, and a mani-pedi treatment set that will keep your nails and feet happy during the cold weather.

But don’t just take our word for it. According to reviews, SinglesSwag has plenty of happy customers. One subscriber calls the box the “best subscription ever.”

Many people also agree with one happy customer who said, “SinglesSwag is like Christmas in a box! It’s become my favorite reminder to be myself, love myself, and celebrate my singleness.”

A SinglesSwag subscription is the perfect gift for you or any single woman in your life. Plus, it’s the gift that will keep on giving every month, so you can celebrate yourself year-round.

If you’re looking for a unique way to show up for yourself this holiday, SinglesSwag has you covered.