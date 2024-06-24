bartender-says-justin-timberlake-had-just-one-martini-before-arrest

A bartender who served Justin Timberlake the night of his DWI arrest has recalled just how many drinks the pop star had before getting behind the wheel of his vehicle.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the bartender, who works at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel, confirmed that he only had one martini. This statement supports the singer’s previous “one martini” claims.

Another employee told the media outlet,” If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

As previously reported, Justin Timberlake was arrested a little after midnight on Tuesday, June 12, for DWI. Before getting behind the wheel of a 2025 BMW, Timberlake was at the American Hotel with friends. He was stopped after driving through a stop sign and not staying in his lane.

Timberlake told the officer that he had one martini and was following his friends home.

Justin Timberlake was booked for DWI after the officer who pulled him over noticed his “eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

“A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention,” the officer’s report stated. “He had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Hours after his arrest, Justin Timberlake was spotted leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department. He is due in court at the end of July.

Justin Timberlake Breaks His Silence About the DWI Arrest on Stage

While on stage performing his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Saturday, June 22, Justin Timberlake thanked his fans for their support following his arrest.

“This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other. And that’s that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man,’ ” he explained, “… I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you.”

Justin Timberlake continued by revealing how supportive his fans have been. “You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life,” he pointed out. “And sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”

He then said that his fans have there through it all and will continue to do so. “[They are] here right now and I just wanna say you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me.”

And from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “I want you to know that until I’m somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you. You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved.”