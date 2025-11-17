Barron Trump’s Remark to Former President Biden at His Father’s Second Inauguration Revealed

Nearly a year after President Trump’s second inauguration, details about the comment Barron Trump made directly to former President Biden have been revealed.

While appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show, Barron’s older brother Eric discussed the speculation surrounding the viral moment.

“Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it]?” Eric asked. “And they’re like, ‘Barron just told Biden to go F himself?'”

Eric Trump then recalled asking Barron what he said to President Biden. “So one night … I call Barron, I go, ‘Buddy, look, what did you actually say?’” Eric continued. “And he goes, you know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right — but [something], like, ‘Congratulations and best of luck to you’ — or something like that. Something very respectful.”

The older Trump further pointed out that his younger brother is far from confrontational. “He doesn’t have that in him,” Eric pointed out. “He’s a nice guy. He’s probably thinking it.”

While pointing to his head, Eric said, “He definitely has it up here, but like he’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it. Barron’s a really nice kid.”

Eric Trump Also Revealed Who Is the Nicest Member of His Family

As he continued to speak about his younger brother, Eric Trump mentioned who he believes is the nicest member of his family.

“I’m the nicest Trump,” he declared with a laugh.

He then said that his younger half-sister, Tiffany, might be the nicest.

When Kelly implied that he might be the nicest of male Trump family members, Eric said, “Yeah, well, Don [Jr.] is kind of a jerk, right? My father’s pretty tough and Barron is young – he’s not old enough to be a jerk and get away with it.”

Eric then added that Barron is still a little before adding that his younger brother is “smart as h—.”