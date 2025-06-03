Band Expresses ‘Deep Sorrow’ as Founding Member Dies: Gigi Canu Was 68

Domenico “Gigi'” Canu, guitarist of the Italian band Planet Funk, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The 68-year-old passed away on May 26 from colon cancer, according to the Italian outlet Il Mattino. Canu died at a private clinic in Camaldoli, per the outlet.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely demise of Domenico Gigi Canu,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of the guitarist on stage.

Planet Funk formed in 2000 after the breakup of Souled Out and gained success with their album Chase The Sun. Over the years, the group has gone through several vocalists, combining dance music with live and alternative elements. For 25 years, Planet Funk has been sharing Italian dance music worldwide, with popular tracks like ‘Who Said’ and ‘Inside All the People’ among their biggest hits.

Sadly, a few years ago, band member Sergio Della Monica also passed away

The band recently released a cover of “Nights in White Satin” by The Moody Blues as their latest single. They also have a concert scheduled in Bergamo on June 6.

Plant Funk Bandmate Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Domenico ‘Gigi’ Canu

Planet Funk member Alex Neri also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Domenico “Gigi” Canu.

“It’s been an amazing journey with Gigi, from the beginning,” Neri wrote in part alongside a candid snapshot of the two. “Anyone who plays music in a band knows it: with certain travel companions, you create a deep intimacy. Years of shared stages, studying, dreams, fragility. A relationship so authentic and symbiotic that only a blood brother can give you.”

“Life is so fast,’ Neri continued. “Seems like yesterday we were starting this adventure called Planet Funk. And yet 25 years have passed. Years of unique, indelible emotions.”

“Have a safe journey, my brother. Ours is just a goodbye. We will find each other in the light, making music again, together. I will miss you so much, Gigi dearest. Forever and ever,” Neri concluded.