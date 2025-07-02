band-cancels-concert-after-ac-goes-out-in-tour-van-amidst-heat-wave

Rochester metalcore band Glasswaves left some Charlotte fans sweating after canceling a show, citing their own “well-being” due to a lack of air conditioning.

The young quartet, consisting of Brendan Curtis, Owen Miller, Noah Rich, and Tyler Phouthasack, took to Instagram on June 24 to break the sad news.

“At the beginning of our tour with [fellow metal band] Weeping Wound, the air conditioning in our van unfortunately failed,” Glasswaves began. “As a result, we’ve been traveling through extreme heat, which has taken a toll on our well-being.”

“Due to the ongoing heat wave and in consideration of the health and safety of our band and crew, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming show in Charlotte, NC,” the band continued. “Our van is currently undergoing A/c repairs, and will be complete by tomorrow morning. We sincerely apologize to our fans in Charlotte and truly appreciate your understanding.”

Indeed, according to World Weather, temperatures in Charlotte soared to 97 degrees Fahrenheit on the day the “Dead Dreams” musicians posted the news.

However, Glasswaves assured disappointed Charlotte fans that they would return.

“We are committed to making it up to you in the near future. We will continue with our scheduled appearance in Greenville, SC. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” they concluded.

“We’ll be back,” the band added in the caption of the post.

Glasswaves Fans Rally Behind Band After They Cancel a Show Due to Their Tour Van Lacking AC

Meanwhile, it seems the days of rock bands being expected to rough it on tour while making their name are over. Glasswaves fans were more than understanding of the group’s need for AC. They rushed to the comments to show their support.

“This heat is no joke for sure! Stay safe (and hydrated),” one upbeat fan wrote. “Sorry we’ll miss y’all! Health & safety first,” a second cheerful fan added.

“Totally reasonable !! Health comes first, especially when having to perform after being in that van!! safe travels,” a third extremely understanding fan wrote.

Wow, metalcore sounds like an extreme subgenre, but its listeners seem well-adjusted and thoughtful!

The band continues their summer tour with a series of stops in the July heat: July 10 in Columbus, OH; July 11 in Indianapolis, IN; July 12 in Cleveland, OH; July 13 in Detroit, MI; and July 15 in Chicago, IL.

Here’s hoping they’re hydrated and comfortable!