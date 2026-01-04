bad-bunny-caught-up-in-controversy-ahead-of-super-bow-halftime-show

Weeks before he’s set to take the stage during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, Bad Bunny experiences more controversy leading up to the highly anticipated gig.

According to KCH, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was recently issued a warning from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) after he was caught on camera touching a historic stela on display at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.

The singer visited the museum on Dec. 17 and allegedly disregarded its strict policy against physical contact with artifacts. This rule was created to avoid further deterioration of items on display.

Bad Bunny touched an artifact while singing his song, “Titi me preguntó.” He was quickly confronted about his actions.

“Throughout the entire tour, the presence of MNA custody personnel was ensured,” INAH explained. “When the artist placed his hand on the stele, museum custody staff reiterated that the pieces could not be touched, to which the musician withdrew it.”

The INAH then added, “As is public knowledge, physical contact with archaeological assets is prohibited.”

Bad Bunny resumes his tour later this week in Chile.

Bad Bunny Previously Spoke About What Super Bowl LX Performance Means For Puerto Rico

Despite the criticism continuously circulating about him being picked for Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, Bad Bunny remains optimistic about what the performance means for him and for Puerto Rico.

While speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lane and Ebro Darden last fall, the musician discussed his excitement for his Super Bowl LX performance.

“I’m going to enjoy,” he stated. “I’m going to embrace the moment.”

He further shared, ” I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.”

Bad Bunny also spoke about getting word about the performance from Jay-Z. “It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout s— or whatever. It was very special. It was so special.”

He then added, “I don’t want to act like the coolest guy. We’re used to this. That’s the type of thing we like [to] surprise people. We’re always holding, and keeping secret everything. Trying to do our best. Of course, [the] NFL, Apple Music, Roc Nation, they also wanted to keep it.”