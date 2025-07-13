Why One Backstreet Boys Member Just Sued a Florida County

A Backstreet Boys bandmate has filed a lawsuit against a Florida county after he says beachgoers have been trespassing on his private beach.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Brian Littrell has filed a lawsuit against Walton County. He alleged that local law enforcement has failed to effectively control trespassers on his property at Santa Rosa Beach.

The Florida county lawsuit was filed under his company’s LLC, BLB Beach Hut. The LL states it is “owned by Brian Littrell of a famous musical group, the Backstreet Boys.

“To protect and have peaceful enjoyment of the Subject Property, BLB has put up several ‘No Trespassing’ signs, as well as chairs, umbrellas, and small tables delineating BLB’s private property,” the complaint reads.

The document further states, “However, BLB’s efforts have been in vain, as numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully, and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing on BLB’s beach on the Subject Property, in open defiance of the law.”

The Backstreet Boys bandmate then stated that he and his wife, Leighanne, have been “forced to hire security to protect [their family].”

“[Littrell] even filled a ‘Walton County Trespass Authoritization Form back in April,” the lawsuit alleged. “Authorizing the sheriff to ‘warn’ and ‘prosecute’ anyone who remained on the property after being told to leave.”

The singer also stated the Walton County Sheriff “made it clear that his office would not” go to the property to protect the family. This was despite their “numerous requests” that the law be enforced.

The Littrells listed the dates of when they requested law enforcement assistance.

On May 4, an officer allegedly stated he “doesn’t agree with private beaches.” He also described upholding the homeowners’ rights as “lunacy.”

The family then alleged that on June 5, trespassers committed “battery and theft” after the property manager showed them documentation proving it was private property. The trespassers allegedly responded by ‘yanking a folder” out of the manager’s hands. They then scattered the papers on the beach.

The lawsuit was filed late last month.

The Backstreet Boys bandmate and his family were subject to scrutiny in 2023. In a viral video, Littrell and his wife got into an argument with beachgoers on their property.

Leighanne had a heated exchange with one beachgoer about where they should sit. Brian was seen holding up a “No Trespassing” sign.

“Code enforcement came by and showed them where their property is in the sand,” the video’s caption reads. Their deed does not say they owned to the main high water line. There’s actually a line in the sand.”

The code enforcer was also seen in the video showing where the line was.