‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Katie Thurston Opens Up About Being in ‘Medically Induced Menopause’ While Battling Cancer 

As she continues her battle with stage IV breast cancer, The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston opens up about being in medically induced menopause.

While giving an update about her health, the reality star, 34, spoke about the rare side of her treatments.

“What it’s like to have hot flashes due to medically induced menopause,” she wrote while sharing a screenshot of her latest health chart.

Her chart revealed that she spent eight hours and 54 minutes in bed, but was only asleep for just over six hours.

Photo by Katie Thurston/Instagram Stories

“I have the option to add a prescription to the routine of meds I’m on,” she continued. “But tbh I’m just simply scared. Every added pill comes with a new risk for side effects. But I might be reaching my breaking point when it comes to quality of life.”

She went on to note, “I’m always tired and uncomfortable.”

Katie Thurston first opened up about her medically induced menopause in May. “Slept like s— because I’m now in medically induced menopause,” she revealed. “Which means I get hot flashes.”

Before going into menopause, Thurston did a round of vitro fertilization and froze some embryos. “I’m basically putting my ovaries into a temporary menopausal state (I like to say hibernation), to protect them from chemo,” she stated in March. “It will also reduce estrogen production, which is particularly important in hormonereceptor-ER+/PR+ breast cancer as estrogen can fuel cancer growth.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Revealed Her Cancer Diagnosis Earlier This Year

Katie Thurston announced she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. “I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo.”

She also stated, “I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”

Following the announcement, Thurston married her fiancé, comedian Jeff Arcuri. However, she later learned she was battling stage IV cancer days later.

“After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver,” Thurston revealed. “It is fairly small. However, it does put me at stage four.”

