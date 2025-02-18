Arrest Made in Murder of Rapper Too Short’s Brother Wayne Shaw

An arrest has been made in the January shooting death of Wayne Shaw. Shaw, 61, was the older brother of rapper Too Short, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Oakland Police Department shared the latest update on the case, announcing they had arrested a suspect, Maijji Jackson, the day prior.

Jackson was arrested “in connection with Shaw’s homicide,” however the press release and social media post also noted, “OPD continues to investigate the case and is actively seeking additional suspects.”

“The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case,” it added.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Jan. 29. Police responded to ShotSpotter alerts just after 7 a.m. local time, where they found the victim. CBS News reported at the time that a preliminary investigation indicated multiple assailants were trying to force their way onto a property on the 1200 block of 49th Ave in Oakland. When Shaw exited the property, he was shot multiple times.

Too Short and His Brothers Grew Up in Oakland

Too Short posted two emotional videos to his Instagram account in the wake of the news. Both featured the rapper riding in a car, wiping away tears.

“Real tears,” he captioned one video, adding, “Aint really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now. I can’t,” in the second.

Many of Too Short’s friends and fellow rap stars took to his comments to share their condolences.

“Sending my deepest condolences loved one,” wrote E-40. “Wishing you strength & comfort. R.I.P. Wayne.”

MC Hammer commented, “My deepest condolences and prayers for you and The Family.”

Too Short’s 2006 Hit ‘Blow the Whistle’ Recently Became an Anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl Run

Too Short first came on the scene in 1983, after getting his start in Oakland, selling CDs out of his car. His hits include “Gettin’ It,” “The Ghetto” and “Blow the Whistle” — the last of which recently became an anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl run.

The rapper appreciated the bright spot of the song’s renewed success during the emotional time. He took to Instagram to thank the influencers who used the song to celebrate the Eagles.

“Congrats on the Super Bowl win and THANK YOU for taking me on the ride with you!” he wrote.

However, Too Short kept his loyalties in check. “Much love but it’s still #RaiderNation! 😎,” he added.