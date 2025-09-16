Arizona Man Stabbed Estranged Wife 43 Times In Front Of Son Because She Was Dating Another Man

A 50-year-old Arizona man, Javier Lopez, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Christina. He stabbed her 43 times after he learned she was dating another man following their separation.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller, Lopez was sentenced to natural life in prison without the possibility of release on Friday, September 12. He pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder in connection with his estranged wife’s killing in April 2024.

“This was a calculated, premeditated act of murder that robbed a mother of her life and young children of their mother,” Miller said. “Domestic violence is a scourge on our communities, and my office will continue to pursue the strongest penalties available under the law for those who commit such heinous crimes.”

As reported by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on April 11, 2024. At the time, Javier drove to her house alongside their son. While the boy stayed outside, Javier confronted Christina and asked if she was dating another man.

Toxic Marriage, Brutal Murder

According to Fox 10, the couple’s relationship was toxic, and Christina eventually decided she wanted a divorce. They separated in November 2023, and a heated fight for the custody of their children ensued.

Once inside her house, Javier Lopez heard from his estranged wife that she was, in fact, dating another man. Then, Lopez brutally stabbed her 43 times. Meanwhile, their son, still waiting outside, could hear his mother’s traumatizing screams.

A GoFundMe was launched to help support her children, given that she was their main provider and caretaker.

“Christina Lopez was a beautiful, smart, funny, and loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mother. She lived her life in service to her 3 sons,” the fundraiser read. “She had so many hopes and dreams for her children, and will no longer be here to usher and support them in achieving those dreams.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.