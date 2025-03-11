‘Another Simple Favor’ Director Speaks Out About Alleged Feud Between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Another Simple Favor director, Paul Feig, speaks out about the alleged feud between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Videos by Suggest

The rumors started circulating after social media personality Melanie King made an observation about the two actresses.

“Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick before they walk the red carpet at the SXSW Another Simple Favor premiere,” King wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again.”

However, Feig was ready to publicly clarify the speculation, telling King on X, “Um… you’re wrong.”

King responded to Feig by writing, “But I’m not though. No beef with you, as I plan to watch the movie because I enjoyed the first one. But it was reported by several outlets.”

She then wrote, “If anything none of you should be punished or suffer because of Blake. I support everyone else who was part of this film, and I hope it does very well for the cast and crew, especially Anna, Henry, and Andrew, who are some of my favs.”

The Another Simple Favor premiere comes amid Blake Lively’s ongoing battle with her It Ends With Us co-star/director Justin Baldoni. In late December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and being involved in a smear campaign against her.

In response, Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane. He is seeking $400 million.

Anna Kendrick Gave a Cryptic Response About Working With Blake Lively Again

Although Paul Feig denied any feud between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, his view on the situation has been questioned.

While at the premiere, Kendrick responded cryptically when asked about working with Lively again.

“Oh, you know,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

She was then asked if the release of Another Simple Favor was affected by everything going on in the world. The question seemed to concern the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

“Why, what happened?” Kendrick asked. “I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone.”