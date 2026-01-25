Another Shark Attack Hits Australia As 12-Year-Old Boy Dies

A 12-year-old Australian boy has died a week after suffering a terrible shark attack.

Per The New York Post, the family of young Nico Antic has confirmed his passing following a shark attack in Vaucluse, Sydney. On January 18, the Antic family was swimming at Jump Rock, a popular cliff-jumping spot close to Shark Beach.

Police responded to the attack that happened around 4:20 p.m., according to police reports. Nico Antic had jumped from a 20ft ledge into the water before being attacked.

Reportedly, a large shark caused severe damage to both of Nico’s legs before he was brought ashore and rushed to the hospital. Per the outlet, local reports said he lost both of his legs at the time.

After almost a week of treatment, Nico passed on January 24.

“We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away,” his parents said in a statement on their fundraiser. “Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we’ll remember him.”

GoFundMe Set Up For Yet Another Shark Attack

2026 has begun with many shark attacks on Australia’s shore. Victor Pineiro, a friend of the Antic family, launched a GoFundMe the day after the incident.

“We are raising funds to help the Antic family cover upcoming expenses and related arrangements during this incredibly difficult time,” the fundraiser wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and support.”

As of writing, the GoFundMe has raised almost $271,500.

In the update announcing his passing, Nico’s parents made sure to thank everyone involved in his aid. “We would like to sincerely thank the first responders and the teams at Sydney Children’s hospital, Randwick, for everything they did to care for Nico. We would also like to thank everyone in the community for their support and kind messages.”

This tragic shark attack occurred a day before another one on the shores of New South Wales. A surfer was attacked while out of the waves and had to be rescued by two others also surfing. He was also taken immediately to hospital.