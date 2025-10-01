Another Man Caught Posing As A High Schooler: Insane Reason Why

A 22-year-old man was caught allegedly posing as a student at a Minnesota high school by lying about his age during enrollment. This news comes just days after a 24-year-old was caught impersonating a 16-year-old boy in Ohio for over a year.

22-Year-Old Caught Pretending To Be Teen High Schooler

According to Alpha News, the principal of White Bear Lake Area High School revealed that police are currently investigating this startling report. “We received reports that an individual enrolled at [White Bear Lake Area High School] was over the age of 21 and promptly started an investigation,” wrote Principal Russ Reetz.

“Upon our initial investigation, we have determined that while enrolling this individual we followed our enrollment process, which is as rigorous as state law allows. The individual appears to have provided fraudulent documentation and a false identity to enroll.”

They have since banned this individual from district property. “Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of all students is our top priority,” said Reetz.

“I am grateful to the staff members, families and students who saw something and decided to report it. These reports led to our investigation. We take all concerns seriously, and appropriate steps are taken any time there is a potential threat to student safety.”

Although the authorities haven’t officially identified the man, Alpha News’ sources claimed the person is Kelvin Luebke. Students said that the man pretended to be a senior and went by “KJ.” Not only did he go to classes, but he was a part of the school’s football team.

The Community’s Reactions

The people of White Bear Lake are shaken by this incident. CBS News spoke with April Jorgenson, one parent who is afraid of what this means for their children.

“I’m scared that they’re not keeping our kids safe,” said Jorgenson. “I don’t understand how this man got into my kid’s school.”

Jorgenson, a mother of three kids, began crying during the interview. “You need to have a record and you need to have a physical to do these activities,” she said through tears. “We just can’t figure out how this happened.”

Even students are unsettled by this discovery. “The district failed us,” said one student who asked to remain anonymous. “The people who were overseeing this issue and let this slip past, they need to face the consequences.”

Since this investigation, police have arrested Luebke and charged him with theft and lewdness. They are currently holding him in Anoka County Jail. This was after he was initially booked for Hennepin County Jail, but he was later transferred.