Another Funk Legend Has Died: Steve Washington Was 67

Steve Washington, the influential funk trumpeter and co-founder of the seminal groups Slave and Aurra, has died at the age of 67.

Videos by Suggest

His passing, announced on February 1, 2026, marks the loss of one of Ohio’s most distinctive voices in funk music.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Washington went on to play a defining role in shaping the sound of late 1970s and early 1980s funk. In 1975, he teamed with trombonist Floyd Miller to form Slave, a band that would become synonymous with the deep, rhythmic grooves and horn-driven energy that defined a generation. The group scored major R&B hits including “Just a Touch of Love,” “Watching You,” and “Snap Shot,” becoming a staple on dance floors and radio playlists alike.

Beyond his work as a performer, Washington was deeply involved in production and arrangement. He helped craft the sound that made Slave one of the era’s most respected funk outfits.

He also stepped behind the boards to produce material for the band, including the 1980 album Stone Jam, which achieved significant commercial success/ Fans still celebrate the album for its blend of tight rhythm sections and brass accents.

Steve Washington Left A Lasting Funk Legacy

In 1981, Washington left Slave along with several bandmates to form Aurra, continuing to push funk into new territories with a focus on sleek production and dance-oriented grooves. While Aurra’s chart presence was more modest than Slave’s heyday, the band maintained a loyal following and demonstrated Washington’s adaptability as an artist and bandleader.

Peers and fans alike have taken to social media to remember Washington not only for his formidable talent but for his role in nurturing the Ohio funk scene. Fans credit him with helping elevate the region’s music legacy, influencing countless musicians and producers who followed in his footsteps.

Washington’s death underscores a period of reflection within the funk community, as another architect of the genre’s golden age passes on. Known for his charismatic presence onstage and his meticulous ear in the studio, he leaves behind a legacy etched into the grooves of funk history.

Washington’s family nor representatives have released an official report on his death.