Another Celebrity Has Been Found Dead at Age 27: What to Know About Ayşegül Eraslan’s Death

Fashion influencer Ayşegül Eraslan, who had more than 361,000 Instagram followers, has died.

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According to local reports, the 27-year-old was found dead in her home in Kağıthane, Turkey, on March 13.

Relatives of the content creator went to her home after being unable to contact her. When she didn’t answer the door, they alerted the authorities. Police entered the residence and found her lifeless. A medical team pronounced her dead at the scene.

After the public prosecutor investigated the crime scene, Eraslan’s body was taken to a forensic medicine institute.

The Kağıthane Public Security Bureau determined that Eraslan returned home with her suitcase on March 11 after a trip to Egypt. Security footage allegedly showed actor Sunay Kurtuluş entering Eraslan’s apartment an hour before her death and leaving shortly after.

Police questioned Kurtuluş, who was released after giving a statement to authorities, local outlet Cumhuriyet reported.

In a statement posted to Instagram on March 15, lawyers for Kurtuluş said he was “only questioned as part of the investigation and has provided the necessary statements to the relevant authorities from the very beginning of the process.” They added that he was “not at the scene of the incident at the time it occurred” and criticized news reports portraying him as the “primary party involved.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ayşegül Eraslan,” his lawyers added. “We pray for God’s mercy upon her and offer our condolences to her family, relatives, and loved ones.”

Eraslan rose to fame as a contestant on the popular Turkish fashion competition show İşte Benim Stilim—which translates to “This Is My Style”—before becoming an influencer.

Her last Instagram post, on March 12, featured photos and videos from an apparent trip to Los Angeles.

The comments section to the post is filled with mourning fans in disbelief.

“I can’t believe it … I can’t understand, so sad…” one top comment reads. “This should not have been the end of a young person. Rest in peace,” another fan wrote.