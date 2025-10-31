An Illinois Toddler Has Gone Viral For Her Emotional Support Skeleton

A toddler from Illinois has really gotten into the Halloween spirit as she lugs around a skeleton all day long. And the internet loves her for it.

Videos by Suggest

Isabel Wherry’s three-year-old daughter, Aspen, has gone viral for her attachment to a Halloween decoration she hasn’t let go of. On September 14, the mom posted a TikTok to show off that Aspen really does take the affectionately-named Mr. Bones anywhere.

Mr. Bones has joined Aspen on a visit to the doctors, the grocery store, the park, many car rides, and even a family bike ride. And sometimes, the skeleton is even seen sporting clothes.

Who needs a dress-up Barbie when you’ve got Mr. Bones?

Her love for Mr. Bones doesn’t appear entirely random. Aspen seems to love Halloween. In many other TikToks, you can see Aspen cozying up to Mr. Bones and many other skeletons while wearing an adorable skeleton onesie.

This also tracks, considering Mr. Bones was brought to life upon getting the house ready for Halloween.

Love At First Sight For Mr. Bones

Isabel spoke to PEOPLE about her daughter’s teddy skeleton.

Apparently, when the family was taking down the Halloween gear to decorate the house, Aspen found the skeleton. “[It was in] our Halloween decorations box!” Wherry exclaimed. “I brought it out of our storage room to decorate for the season, and she grabbed the skeleton out and screamed, ‘Mr. Bones!'”

The Wherry family takes Halloween very seriously, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Aspen remembered the prop from the previous year. Where she got the name from, however, is anyone’s guess.

When asked about her love for Mr. Bones, “She always says, ‘Just because I like it!'” Which is as good a reason as any.

Isabel shared further about her daughter’s love for the macabre. Apparently, she has a dead cicada in their freezer. Another TikTok also showed Aspen playing with dozens them.

“I love it!” she said. “I love that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks and does what makes her happy.”

It has done wonders for Aspen’s social life too, strangely. “Adults get so happy and will often engage with her about the skeleton.”