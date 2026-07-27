‘American Horror Story’ Star Marries Actor Beau in Idaho

Emma Roberts is a bride! The actress married her longtime love Cody John over the weekend in Idaho.

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TMZ first reported that the couple was set to tie the knot on July 25 at his family’s estate in Sun Valley.

Page Six had more details about the nuptials, sharing that the 45-minute ceremony took place in 95 degree weather.

And yes, her aunt Julia Roberts was in attendance, along with her husband Danny Moder.

Roberts looked beautiful in a white chiffon gown with a high slit and a beaded headband designed by Monique Lhuillier. Photos obtained by the outlet showed her walking down the aisle with her five-year-old son Rhodes, who wore an all white tuxedo. Roberts shares Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund.

She first announced the couple’s engagement in July 2024 with an Instagram post.

“putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” she wrote on the picture, which shows her revealing her diamond ring while John takes a selfie.

In addition to her Academy Award winning aunt, other high profile wedding guests included Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis, Kristen Stewart and her wife Dylan Meyer, Demi Moore, and Roberts’ frequent co-stars, Sarah Paulson and Billie Lourd, Page Six reported.

Noticeably absent? Her father, actor Eric Roberts.

“I love my daughter, always have, always will,” he said in an exclusive statement to the outlet. “It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”

According to the outlet, Eric Roberts was spotted out and about in Los Angeles the day after the wedding. There is no explanation about why he missed the ceremony.

While the father and daughter have gone through their issues over the years, he insists that they are not estranged.

During an April appearance on Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson, he said their relationship is “only complicated through outside eyes … because they don’t get any of it.”

“So they have their own take, whatever that is,” he added.

He also acknowledged that their relationship is complicated because of him.

“I was a wash rag. I was not to be depended on emotionally whatsoever,” he shared, adding that he takes “full responsibility for it.”