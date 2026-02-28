Alicia Keys’ Husband Faces Massive Tax Debt

Alicia Keys’ husband might need to hit some high notes with the IRS, as he’s reportedly facing a hefty unpaid tax bill dating back to 2022.

According to the New York Post, Alicia Keys’ hubby, Swizz Beatz, is getting slapped with a $1,242,984 lien for unpaid 2024 income taxes. With outstanding liens of $4,482,273 from his 2022 and 2023 filings, the 47-year-old producer now owes a total of $5,725,257 in federal personal income taxes.

However, Keys appears to be in the clear. Per The Post, the “My Boo” singer is not named in the liens.

The outlet reports that Beatz, a Bronx-born rapper and hip-hop record producer whose real name is Kasseem Dean, has a decades-long history of racking up massive tax debt. This latest issue adds to the challenges for the producer, who is reportedly worth $150 million.

Back in 2008, Beatz and his former wife, Mashonda Tifrere, hit a less-than-harmonic note with the IRS, racking up federal liens across New York, Georgia, and California. By 2012, their tax bill crescendoed to a whopping $2.6 million, with an extra $98,246 in unpaid New York State taxes for good measure.

His representatives later provided TMZ with proof that he had paid off the debt.

In 2016, Beatz paid $655,785 to the IRS after falling behind on tax payments for 2009, 2014, and 2015, according to records.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys back in 2018. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Meanwhile, Beatz has two sons with Keys and three children from previous relationships.

Alicia Keys’ Husband Reportedly Invested Millions in an Elite Camel Racing Team (Seriously)

The renowned producer hasn’t let his debt stop him from investing heavily outside the music industry, including in Saudi Arabia’s elite camel racing scene. Reports suggest he has spent millions purchasing over 50 racing camels for his team, “Saudi Bronx,” which has achieved notable success in major Middle Eastern races.

Despite the hefty tax bill, Beatz’s business manager, Jeffrey Feinman, claims the debt is simply “old news.” He added that “there are certain issues under dispute,” and Beatz is “working towards resolving it.”