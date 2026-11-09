Alanis Morissette Just Came Out

After years of dropping hints, Alanis Morissette is officially confirming that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

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The “Ironic” singer revealed that she is pansexual while appearing on the Nov. 3 episode of the Handsome podcast.

Co-host Fortune Feimster jokingly asked Morissette if her previous bad experiences with the men who inspired her songs ever made her “want to be a lesbian at any point.”

“I’m pansexual, so, you know, I get everything,” the singer replied.

Co-host Tig Notaro seemed surprised, asking the singer “You’re not really pansexual, are you?”

But Morissette stood firm in her answer, saying “I am.”

This is the first time the “Hand in My Pocket” singer has ever said she identifies as pansexual. Those who identify as pansexual are attracted to all people, regardless of sexual and gender identity.

Back in September, Morissette appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, and talked about her same-sex kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City in 2000.

“I reached out to them, and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’” she said of the iconic moment. “And they said, ‘Why, yes, we were thinking the same thing.’”

She told Cooper that being part of such an important moment of LGBTQ+ representation was meaningful for her.

“Anything that opens up and pulls us out of a locked binary is a loving act, I think,” she said.

Morissette was open about her experiences with women in a 2008 interview with Howard Stern, according to USA Today.

“I think it’s a rite of passage to experiment with your sexuality at some point,” she said, while adding that she was “pretty heterosexual.”

In 2010, she married Mario “Souleye” Treadway. They share three children.