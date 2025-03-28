Aimee Lou Wood Wows in Poolside Look for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Episode 6

Aimee Lou Wood had The White Lotus fans swooning, stealing the spotlight in a kaleidoscope print bikini while lounging in the latest episode.

Videos by Suggest

In The White Lotus episode “Denials” (Season 3, Episode 6), Wood’s character, Chelsea, steals the show by doing what White Lotus characters do best—lounging. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she’s rocking a killer bikini and playful white-framed shades, turning poolside relaxation into a full-blown vibe.

Amiee Lou Wood in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Episode 6 (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Ready to channel your inner wanderlust goddess for that Eat, Pray, Love-esque adventure? According to WornOnTV, you can steal Wood’s effortlessly chic vibe with the Triangle bikini featuring lurex braids by Miss Bikini and the oh-so-glam Goldcut I 55MM Cat-Eye Sunglasses by Valentino Garavani.

Aimee Lou Wood Says Fans’ Fascination with Her Unique Smile is ‘So Lovely’

Meanwhile, one of the things that’s made Aimee Lou Wood stand apart from many actors is her unique smile. In an era of veneers and braces making most stars’ teeth look orderly chiclets, she opted to go natural.

With the Kardashians setting the bar for beauty standards with their ultra-bleached, “flawless” teeth, Wood is like a refreshing breeze cutting through all that sparkle. the 31-year-old’s signature gap-toothed smile has fans so charmed that some are even thinking about faking the gap themselves.

“I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having. Americans can’t believe [my teeth],” Wood said while on The Jonathan Ross Show recently. “But they’re all being lovely.”

However, Wood’s teeth weren’t always the subject of fascination. Growing up in England, she claims she was mercilessly picked on for her gap-toothed smile.

“They dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it,” she added. “But at the end go, ‘But we don’t think she should change a thing.’ Oh my God, it feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever.”

That said, she isn’t looking to be too much of a trendsetter.

“I hope people don’t start filing their teeth so they have gaps,” Wood admitted.